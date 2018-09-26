Emile Smith Rowe set for full Arsenal debut vs Brentford

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe is expected to make his full debut for the club in this evening’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Brentford.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder should be in coach Unai Emery’s starting XI for the game at the Emirates Stadium. Spanish boss Emery is expected to rotate his squad for the clash with the Championship side.

England Under-18 international Smith Rowe made his first-team debut as a substitute in last week’s Europa League win over Vorskla Poltava, so tonight’s game would also be a first senior appearance at home.

In the process, he became the first Arsenal first-team player to have been born in the 2000s – he was born in Croydon on July 28, 2000.

Smith Rome has been on the Gunners’ books since 2010, coming through the club’s Hale End academy.

He signed a new five-year contract last summer shortly after celebrating his 18th birthday and is tied to the north Londoners until June 2023.