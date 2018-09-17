Eric Bailly linked with January transfer to Spurs or Arsenal

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly could make a January switch to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ivory Coast international is linked with both north London clubs after losing his place in the United side in recent weeks.

Bailly, aged 24, has not started a game since the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in United’s second game of the season.

The former Villarreal man – a £30m signing in 2016 – was dropped from the matchday squad for the subsequent game against Tottenham Hotspur, and has had to settle for a place among the substitutes in the victories over Burnley and Watford.

Bailly appears to have fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho and could now be frozen out at Old Trafford.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a big admirer of Bailly, while the Gunners could seek to strengthen Unai Emery’s central defensive options if Bailly remains sidelined at United.