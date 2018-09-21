Former Man Utd man rubs salt in the wound for Man City

Lyon full-back Rafael da Silva couldn’t resist an extra dig at Manchester City after helping his side to a shock 1-2 win over the Premier League champions on Wednesday night.

In his post-match interview, the former Manchester United man let it be known that he had never lost a game at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: “It’s a very good feeling. I never lose here a game. Well, I’m very happy. Everybody knows I’m a United supporter I can say that it’s very good to come here and get a win.”

The Brazilian also revealed that he had received a message of encouragement from Darren Fletcher in the build-up to the game.

Rafael, aged 28, played for United between 2008 and 2015, clocking up 169 appearances in all competitions. He has spent the past three-and-a-bit seasons with Lyon.