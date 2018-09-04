Former Man Utd player of the year ready to sign for a new club in January

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is ready to consider contract offers from other clubs in January, according to Metro.

The Spain international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from the start of 2019.

Herrera, who was named as United fans’ player of the year for 2016/17, is set to listen to offers in the new year.

The report claims that little progress has been made over a new deal at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old signed a four-year contract when he arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

United triggered a one-year extension option in that deal last autumn to keep Herrera tied to them until June 2019. But the player and his representatives are said to be frustrated that the club’s hierarchy failure to offer a new deal since then.

The situation has echoes of fellow United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who was allowed to get to the end of contract over the summer before the Red Devils finally agreed to meet his wage demands.