Former team-mate urges Mario Gotze to join Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Mario Gotze should join Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to his former team-mate Kevin Grosskreutz.

The KFC Uerdingen 05 player believes the Germany international would be able to rebuild his career with the Premier League table-toppers.

Gotze, aged 26, has been dogged by injury since scoring the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final. At that stage he was at Bayern Munich, but left the Bavarian giants in 2016.

Grosskreutz, who played for Dortmund between 2009 and 2015, has urged his ex-colleague to seek a move outside Germany at the earliest opportunity and reunite with their former boss Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The former Germany international told Sky: “I’m very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment, because stuff is written about him – and only him – every day.

“In Brugge, for example, the whole team didn’t play well.

“Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool.”

Gotze has made just two first-team appearances for Dortmund so far this season. He was left out of the squad for last weekend’s Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim following a poor showing in the Europa League clash with Club Brugge on Thursday evening.