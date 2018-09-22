Fred reacts to scoring his first Man Utd goal in draw with Wolves

Brazil international Fred has posted on social media after scoring his first Manchester United goal.

The summer signing from Shakhtar Donetsk opened the scoring against Wolverhampton Wandereres at Old Trafford this afternoon.

But the Red Devils were later pegged back by Wolves and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

For that reason, Fred’s post-match tweet struck a bittersweet tone, and he was one of the few United players to stick his head above the parapet on social media.

He wrote: “I’m very happy to score the first goal for @ManUtd, but disappointed for the draw as everyone else.

“Lets keep working. ⚽️❤️🙏🏻

“For you my loves @moniquesalum and Benjamin! ❤️👪”