Frenkie de Jong linked with £40m move to Tottenham

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Express.

The £40m-rated 21-year-old starlet is reportedly being scouted by Spurs.

De Jong was also being tracked by Spanish champions Barcelona and German side Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window. Barca were considering him along with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot as options to bolster their midfield.

But De Jong is thought to be keen to get another full season of Eredivisie football under his belt before considering a move abroad.

Tottenham are set to continue keeping tabs on the highly-rated youngster, who was named talent of the season for his performances in Dutch football’s second tier with Jong Ajax in 2016/17, ahead of a future approach.

De Jong came through the ranks at Willem II, before joining Ajax in 2015. He has 37 first-team appearances to his name and has played a further 46 games for Jong Ajax.