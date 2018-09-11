Harry Kane to be rested by England ahead of Spurs’ Saturday lunchtime clash with Liverpool

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that captain Harry Kane will be rested for this evening’s friendly game against Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Southgate expressed concerns that the 25-year-old is in danger of getting burned out due to his high workload and limited rest period. He said he felt obliged to let his skipper sit out this friendly.

Kane is due to return to Premier League action with Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

His club-mate Dele Alli has already withdrawn from the England squad with a slight thigh injury, but is expected to be fit to face the Reds this weekend.

Southgate told reporters: “Harry falls in the category in which we have several players where we have to watch how much they play.

“It was a short break with no pre-season and everybody was back earlier than I am sure everybody would have expected for club matches, although that is entirely understandable.

“We talked a bit after the World Cup about the demands of the modern player. Everybody has got to play a part in that but the clubs own the player and they have got to do the right thing for themselves.”

The England boss added that he felt the Switzerland game was a good opportunity to take Kane out of the firing line.

Kane, who won the Golden Boot at last summer’s World Cup, has started 61 matches in all competitions since the start of last season.