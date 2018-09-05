Harry Maguire confirms Man Utd approach

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has confirmed that Manchester United tried to buy him during the summer transfer window.

After starring for England as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Maguire was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has now revealed that there was an approach from United, but Leicester told him he would not be sold.

Maguire said he respected that decision and felt he owed the Foxes for offering him an immediate return to Premier League football in 2017 following his relegation with Hull City.

Speaking while on England duty for the first time since the World Cup, the centre-back said: “Obviously going into a World Cup there was always going to be if he were successful as we were there were always going to be players who came under interest that is part and parcel of the game.

“I spoke with Leicester after a bit of interest from clubs, and they reiterated that I wasn’t for sale and I respected that decision.

“They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League, when I had just been relegated with Hull. They gave me that opportunity and it is a club I am really enjoying my time at. I am playing week in and week out which is important to me.

“They have given me the platform to play at the World Cup so I feel I owe them and I respect that decision. Now I am looking forward to the season.”

United boss Jose Mourinho targeted Maguire, along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin, as he sought to strengthen his central defensive options.

In the end, the Red Devils were not able to sign Maguire or any other centre-back for Mourinho ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.