Ivan Gazidis quits Arsenal for AC Milan

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has quit the club to take up a new role at AC Milan.

The 53-year-old American has resigned and will now start his new job at San Siro.

Gazidis’ role at the Emirates Stadium appears to have been split into two new jobs, with the club announcing that Raul Sanllehi will be head of football, while Vinai Venkatesham will serve as managing director.

Milan were recently taken over by Gazidis’ friend and compatriot Paul Singer. Gazidis confirmed in August that he had been offered a job with the Italian giants.

The Serie A side are currently linked with an attempt to sign Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. Gazidis and his new colleagues will be able to open talks with Ramsey’s camp and potentially tie him down to a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

Gazidis will leave Arsenal before the end of October.

In a statmement, he said: “After so many years at Major League Soccer and Arsenal, I am now looking forward to joining one of the world’s other great clubs, AC Milan, and working to restore it to its rightful place in football.

“Until then, I will continue to devote absolutely all my energy until my last day to ensure an orderly transition for the benefit of Arsenal Football Club.”