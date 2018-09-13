Jerome Boateng reveals he rejected Man Utd transfer

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has revealed that he turned down an approach from Manchester United during the last transfer window.

The Germany international, who previously played for United’s neighbours Manchester City, says he phoned Red Devils boss to Jose Mourinho to reject a possible move.

Boateng, aged 30, was also approached by French champions Paris Saint-Germain and says he considered both enquiries. But he opted to stay at Bayern.

He says he called Mourinho to thank him, but said that he did not think a move to Old Trafford would top staying at Bayern.

Reassurance from the Bundesliga champions’ new coach Niko Kovac appears to have been decisive in convincing Boateng to stay at the Allianz Arena.

According to the Daily Mirror, Boateng said: “I had enquiries from Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United and I considered them.

“Not because I wanted to leave Bayern Munich, by all means. It was no escape, but rather the thrill of a new challenge. I feel completely contented at Bayern – one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I phoned Jose Mourinho and told him that his interest honoured me and thanked him. I explained to him my reasons for not joining. It’s difficult to leave FC Bayern. Everything has to fall in place to top this club, if I do it.

“Niko Kovac gave me the feeling that I’m very important for him and the club.”

World Cup winner Boateng was one of a number of central defenders under consideration by United during the summer window. Ultimately, they were unable to sign any of Mourinho’s targets.