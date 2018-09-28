Jordan Pickford discusses Chelsea transfer rumours
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has talking about Chelsea’s interest in him.
The England international was targeted by the Blues in the summer transfer window as they lined up a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois.
In the end, they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao and Pickford has subsequently signed a new long-term contract at Goodison Park.
The 24-year-old – a £30m signing from Sunderland in 2017 – insists he did not allow himself to become distracted by rumours of a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.
According to Sky Sports, he said: “You’ve just got to keep performing and put that to the back of your mind.
“You just don’t let it affect you – even if you see speculation. I just knuckle down and focus on my game, that’s how I do it.
“I knew I had a contract with Everton and I didn’t at any time think anything other.”
Pickford starred for England as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. His performances saw several clubs, including Chelsea, linked with attempts to sign him before the 2018/19 campaign started.
But this week he signed a new deal that ties him to the Toffees until June 2024, which is likely to make him prohibitively expensive for potential suitors for the foreseeable future.