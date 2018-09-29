Jorginho says Maurizio Sarri was decisive factor in choosing Chelsea over Man City

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says he chose a move to Stamford Bridge over a transfer to Premier League champions Manchester City because of the chance to link up with Maurizio Sarri.

The Italy international worked with Sarri at Napoli for three years.

He had looked set to move to the Etihad Stadium and was Pep Guardiola’s top midfield target. His agent later admitted that a deal had been agreed between the player and City, but not between City and Napoli.

In the meantime, Sarri was appointed as Antonio Conte’s replacement at Chelsea. Jorginho says that was key in determining his future.

He told ESPN: “There are a lot of things behind a negotiation process. I believe Sarri’s arrival played a big part on it.

“And there’s also the greatness of Chelsea, such a big club. So these factors helped me making my mind.”

But Jorginho revealed that Sarri did not use their previous relationship to make a direct approach to him and sell him on a move to Chelsea.

He added: “He didn’t call me, because he’s not the type to be phoning players, but of course, through agents, I knew what his wish was and what kind of work would be put in here.”

The 26-year-old has been a regular for the Blues so far this season.