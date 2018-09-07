Jorginho’s agent explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Man City

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho had previously agreed a deal to join Manchester City, his agent has confirmed.

The Italy international was thought to be Pep Guardiola’s top transfer target as he planned to build on last season’s Premier League title win.

But City ultimately missed out to domestic rivals Chelsea.

Now Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has revealed that his client had agreed terms with City and thought he was on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

But the Premier League champions were unable to agree a fee with Napoli.

In the meantime, Chelsea – who by this stage had appointed for Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new coach – enquired about Jorginho’s availability, found out now deal had been agreed with City and agreed to meet the Serie A side’s asking price.

Jorginho, aged 26, ended up making the move to Stamford Bridge instead and quickly reuniting with Sarri.

Of the City deal, Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss: “It was all done with Jorginho. There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not.

“Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London.

“He’s really enjoying it at Chelsea, the team is on a roll and has won four matches out of four. It’s a great start.

“Going to Chelsea was a unique opportunity, the career of a player is very short and now we hope for the best.”