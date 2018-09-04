Jose Mourinho gets one year jail sentence

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a deal that will see him sentenced to a year in prison, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

The Portuguese coach has reached an agreement over unpaid taxes relating to undeclared image rights revenue for 2011 and 2012. He was accused of owing nearly €3.3m, which he claims have since been paid.

Mourinho is alleged to have received payments into a company registered in the British Virgin Islands during his time in charge at Real Madrid.

He will reportedly be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for each of the years in which he is said to have committed tax fraud.

But he is not expected to serve any time behind bars. Under Spanish law, first time offenders jailed for less than two years do not go to prison and instead serve their sentence on probation.

In addition to his jail sentence, Mourinho is expected to fined about €2m. He will also be required to confirm in writing that the concealed his income from Spanish authorities for the two years in question.