Jose Mourinho jokes that his pay-off prevents Man Utd sacking him

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has joked that the compensation he would be due if the club sacked him has helped to keep him in his job.

He lightheartedly suggested that the amount it would cost to fire him has served as a deterrent against the board removing him from his role after a shaky start to the season..

The Portuguese boss has been under fire in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

But after Sunday’s 0-2 win at Burnley, Mourinho was relaxed enough to joke about his job security.

Quizzed by reporters from Italian publications La Repubblica and Gazzetta dello Sport over whether his position was under threat, Mourinho replied: “They say I’m in danger but I don’t think it.

“If they send me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me? Ah ah.”

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss is believed to earn around £15m-a-year on his United contract and would be entitled to around that amount as a pay-off if the club breaks his contract, which runs until June 2020.