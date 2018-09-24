Juan Mata looking forward to reunion with former Chelsea team-mate

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has revealed he is looking forward to catching up with his former Chelsea colleague Frank Lampard this weekend.

Lampard is now manager of Championship side Derby County, who face United in a League Cup tie on Tuesday evening.

The tie has led to Mata reminiscing about good times together at Stamford Bridge.

He branded Lampard a football legend and a great person, and wished him all the best for his managerial career – just not until after tomorrow night’s game.

Writing in his weekly blog post in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, Mata said: “We have to keep going, the games keep coming and on Tuesday we have another. This time, it is a League Cup game against Derby, a team coached by Frank Lampard.

“As you all know, I was lucky enough to play with him and we shared some great memories together.

“Apart from him obviously being a football legend, he is a great person and was a brilliant teammate.

“I wish him all the best… from Wednesday onwards! 😉 It will be lovely to see him again.”

Lampard, aged 40, was appointed as Derby manager in the summer. He has started his managerial career with seven wins, a draw and three defeats in his first 11 games in charge of the Rams.

Mata came off the bench against Wolves last Saturday, so he could be in contention to start against Derby.