Jurgen Klopp gives Virgil van Dijk fitness update ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a fitness update on star centre-back Virgil van Dijk ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Netherlands international limped off during in the 55th minute of last weekend’s win over his former club Southampton. He had been stuck by the ball in his torso, which reportedly aggravated a rib injury he was already nursing.

Klopp revealed that the 27-year-old is yet to resume full training.

That makes him a major doubt for tomorrow tea-time match at Stamford Bridge, but his boss says he will play if he proves his fitness before kick-off.

Asked about Van Dijk’s fitness, Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “We have to wait. He hasn’t trained with the team so far.”

He added: “If Virgil is fit and can play, he will play. But if not, we have options and that’s good.”

Van Dijk missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to the same opponents, but has been an integral part of the Reds’ impressive start to their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

His partnership with England international Joe Gomez at the heart of the Liverpool defence has helped Klopp’s side make a 100 per cent start in the league.