Jurgen Klopp says he would call Mario Gotze to sign him

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will pick up the phone and make a direct call to Mario Gotze if he decides he wants to sign him.

Speculation linking the Germany international with a move to Anfield has increased in recent days after Kevin Grosskreutz, who played under Klopp and alongside Gotze at Borussia Dortmund, urged his former team-mate to make the switch to Merseyside.

Grosskreutz advised under-fire Gotze, who has been restricted to just two appearances for Dortmund so far this season, to rebuild his career outside Germany and, ideally, with Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp was quizzed on the prospect of signing the 26-year-old at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Chelsea.

But the Reds boss indicated that if he did want to land Gotze, he would use his existing relationship with the player to make an approach rather than making public overtures through the media.

He told reporters: “I wouldn’t want to talk about this in a press conference in England before a game against Chelsea.

“If I want to talk to Mario I’ll call him. Simple as that.”