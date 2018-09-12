Juventus planning to re-sign Paul Pogba next summer

Juventus are plotting to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to the club at the end of the season, according to Turin newspaper Tuttosport.

The Serie A champions sold Pogba to the Red Devils for a fee of £89m in August 2016.

But his second stint at Old Trafford has been dogged by constant rumours of disagreements with manager Jose Mourinho and that he wants to leave the club.

He was tipped to move on in the last transfer window, with numerous reports suggesting he was being offered around to Europe’s top clubs.

Juve will aim to build on the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid by luring Pogba back to the club.

Pogba, aged 25, won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016. He made 178 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals.

He has won the Europa League and the EFL Cup since returning to United, and won the World Cup with France last summer.