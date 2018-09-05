Laurent Koscielny’s agent reveals he was considering Arsenal exit

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny was considering leaving the club in the last transfer window before sustaining his achilles injury, according to his agent.

The France international was mulling over offers to move to China or return to his homeland until he suffered the nasty injury in the Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Koscielny, aged 32, was subsequently ruled out of the World Cup and has only recently returned to the Gunners’ London Colney training ground to start his rehabilitation.

Prior to picking up the injury, he had been ready to call time on his Arsenal career at the same time as manager Arsene Wenger.

Koscielny’s agent Stephane Courbis said: “At that time, Laurent was playing what might have been his final matches with Arsenal.

“Laurent started to consider a possible move away from Arsenal at the same time as Arsene. The moment was right, leaving as [a] new coach arrived. I had already anticipated this and two or three offers were making us think hard.”

He added: “We were open to a number of options. China was one, as much as a return to France.

“Laurent could not see himself playing for another English team outside of Arsenal. Since Marseille’s approach last season, the idea of a Ligue 1 return got him thinking – it was a real possibility.”

With the injury likely to keep Koscielny sidelined until at least December, it now looks increasingly likely that he will see out his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

He is tied to the Gunners until June 2020, and had previously intimated that he would leave on a free transfer at that stage.