Liverpool in contact with Adrien Rabiot’s mother

Liverpool have been in touch with Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s mother to discuss a free transfer to Anfield, according to ESPN.

France international Rabiot, aged 23, is out of contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. The Reds have reportedly sounded out Veronique Rabiot, who also acts as her son’s agent, about a switch to Merseyside.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of Rabiot and previously tried to sign him for Borussia Dortmund.

He has continued to track his progress and has allegedly spoken on the phone to the player to talk about a deal.

PSG are still hoping to convince Rabiot to put pen to paper on a new contract with them.

But he was also strongly linked with Barcelona, who were keen to sign him in the last transfer window.

From January 1, he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Barca, Liverpool or any other club outside France.