Liverpool defender charged with perjury

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has been charged with perjury.

The Croatia international is alleged to have lied under oath during the trial of former Dinamo Zagreb executive director Zdravko Mamic, who was jailed for corruption offences in June.

Lovren is suspected of making false statements during the hearings. His national team skipper, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, has been charged with the same offences.

The Reds star took to social media to deny the charges, which are likely to relate to his account of the circumstances of his transfer from Dinamo to Lyon in 2010.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “With indignation I dismiss all accusations.”

He added: “To anyone who wants to ruin my reputation and the reputation of my family, I say it will not succeed.

“I did not commit any criminal offence. I am proud of my life, every step of my life, everything that my family and I have created.”