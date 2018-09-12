Liverpool full-back touted for surprise move to Barcelona

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is a shock transfer target for Barcelona, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old is on the fringes at Anfield, where Scotland international Andy Robertson is now firmly established as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back.

Moreno has been restricted to just 28 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

But he is reportedly wanted at Camp Nou.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is keen to add a new left-back to his squad to provide cover and competition for Jordi Alba.

The Spanish champions are light in that department following the summer transfer of Lucas Digne to Everton. Valverde was convinced to go into the season with an academy prospect as backup to Alba.

Juan Miranda, aged 18, has got the nod, but Valverde wants to bring in a more experienced player.

Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian are also reported to be under consideration by the Catalan giants.