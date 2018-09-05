Liverpool keeper suffers injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has picked up an injury while on international duty with Belgium.

The 30-year-old has been forced to pull out of Roberto Martinez’s squad for the friendly against Scotland and the Nations League clash with Iceland.

It is understood the Reds man has sustained an injury to his hand.

Mignolet’s injury is not thought to be serious and Liverpool have declared that they expect Mignolet to be available for selection when they return to action in a lunchtime kick-off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 15.

The former Sunderland keeper is currently Jurgen Klopp’s backup option at Anfield. He lost his place in the team to Loris Karius last season and, despite the German’s move to Besiktas, now finds himself behind summer signing Alisson in the pecking order.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with four wins from their first four games of the season.