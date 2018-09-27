Liverpool player seeking to oust summer signing

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has indicated he is hoping to win back his spot in the team.

The Belgium international is behind summer signing Brazil international Alisson Becker in the pecking order. He made his first start of the season in last night’s 1-2 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

In the wake of the match, Mignolet took to social media to indicate he is planning on being back on the teamsheet sooner rather than later.

He wrote: “Back on the pitch! Eager for more.”