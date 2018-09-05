Liverpool star given beefed up security

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been granted extra security while on international duty with Egypt.

The Reds star had been in dispute with the Egyptian FA over the level of protection given to him.

Salah’s had asked for at least two bodyguards to protect him from adoring fans, who he said were waking him in the early hours of the morning during his stays in team hotels.

He had told Egypt officials that he needed at least two bodyguards in order to protect him from supporters.

The request for a bolstered security team to look after him was initially met with a strongly worded letter from the federation in which they said no player would be given superstar treatment. But it appears they have now backed down and stepped up security measures.

Egyptian FA member Karam Kurdi told FilGoal.com: “There’s a lot of insurance for the camp and the players are completely isolated from the public and no one is allowed to approach the team.

“The hotel’s security authorities are charged with preventing anyone from being at the residence or entering the players’ rooms.”

Kurdi also confirmed that extra security had been given to Salah when the 26-year-old took a short break in his homeland before reporting for duty with the Pharaohs.

He revealed: The 26-year-old was accompanied by a bodyguard as he enjoyed a short break in Sahel in the north of Egypt before linking up with the national team.

Kurdi said: “He asked for one guard only to be with him during his short vacation in the northern coast before joining the camp.

“All the actions are very good and the team is now ready to meet Niger to win.”

Salah and his team-mates face Niger in an African Cup of National qualifier on September 8 in their first game under new coach Javier Aguirre.