Liverpool winger prepares to face PSG one week after his team-mates
Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo is in training to face Paris Saint-Germain – a week after his team-mates defeated the French champions in their opening Champions League group game.
Ojo, aged 21, is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Rennes, who face PSG in a league fixture on Wednesday evening.
He shared a photo showing him in action on the training ground in the build-up to the game.
Roberto Firmino’s late winner gave Liverpool a 3-2 win and all three points when they faced PSG at Anfield last week.
Preperation for next game.. ⚡️ PSG vs SDR ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RjSj4vibwy
— Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) September 24, 2018