Liverpool winger prepares to face PSG one week after his team-mates

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo is in training to face Paris Saint-Germain – a week after his team-mates defeated the French champions in their opening Champions League group game.

Ojo, aged 21, is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Rennes, who face PSG in a league fixture on Wednesday evening.

He shared a photo showing him in action on the training ground in the build-up to the game.

Roberto Firmino’s late winner gave Liverpool a 3-2 win and all three points when they faced PSG at Anfield last week.