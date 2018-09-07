Lucas Moura named Premier League player of the month for August

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Moura has won the Premier League player of the month award for August.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has taken advantage of Heung-min Son being away on Asian Games duty with South Korea to stake his claim for a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup.

Moura scored three goals in three matches at the start of the 2018/19 season. Two of his goals came in the 0-3 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was also involved in the wins over Newcastle United and Fulham, operating in a more central role than his usual position on the wing.

Moura said: “It is difficult to explain what I am feeling. I am so happy because I know it is not easy to win this trophy.

“I waited a lot for this moment and I need to enjoy and to keep working because I believe I have much more that will come.”

The Tottenham star beat fellow nominees Marcos Alonso, of Chelsea, Neil Etheridge, of Cardiff City, Benjamin Mendy, of Manchester City, Roberto Pereyra, of Watford ,and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.