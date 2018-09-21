Lucas Torreira injury update from Unai Emery

Arsenal coach Unai Emery is hoping to have midfielder Lucas Torreira available for Sunday’s Premier League game against Everton.

The Uruguay international, aged 22, made his full debut for the Gunners in last night’s 4-2 win over Vorskla in their Europa League opener.

But he was forced off in the 57th minute after picking up a knee injury and was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi.

After the final whistle, Emery was hopeful that Torreira’s injury is not serious and that he will be in contention to face the Toffees.

The Gunners boss said: “Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also.

“I hope that (after) tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, he will be OK for Sunday.

“Lucas is playing with his progress on the team and on our ideas. Each minute he is playing, he is doing very well.”

Former Sampdoria star Torreira has already established himself as a fan favourite, and won more favour by attempting to tackle an opponent with his head on his first competitive start for the north Londoners.

Torreira attempting to tackle with his head pic.twitter.com/yXwvp4TMeN — ArsenalGIF (@ArsenalGIF) September 20, 2018

In the wake of his injury, Arsenal fans on social media were quick to point out that their side has scored eight goals and conceded two with Torreira on the pitch so far this season, compared to six scored and nine conceded without him.