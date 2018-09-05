Luis Suarez takes dig at Man Utd and says Paul Pogba is welcome at Barcelona

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has taken aim at his old adversaries Manchester United and fuelled speculation that Paul Pogba could be on his way to Camp Nou.

The former Liverpool man talked up the idea of France international Pogba leaving Old Trafford to join Spanish champions Barca.

Suarez suggested Pogba would like to be winning more silverware than is currently the case at United. And said the former Juventus midfielder is not a Barcelona player “yet”.

He said: “Pogba is an elite player – he has won everything.

“He has a lot of quality and he is a key player for United. I think he would like to be competing for more [silverware] than he is at the moment.

“He may not be a Barça player yet, but he would always be welcome.”

Pogba rejoined United from Juventus in an £89m deal in 2016. He has won the EFL Cup and the Europa League during his second stint at Old Trafford, but endured a trophyless campaign last season. He won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with Juve.