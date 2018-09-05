Luke Shaw reveals he almost lost his leg after horror injury

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has revealed he nearly had to have his leg amputated after the horrific break he suffered in 2015.

Shaw was sidelined for 11 months after sustaining a double-fracture of his leg in a lunge by PSV Eindhoven’s Hector Moreno in a Champions League game in the Netherlands.

He underwent surgery in Eindhoven and was due to be flown home by United.

Shaw says he would probably have lost his leg if he had boarded the plane because doctors subsequently found blood clots that had to be cut out of his leg.

The 23-year-old said: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about stopping playing,” he said.

“I had a lot of complications with my leg and that was the really hard moment for me in my career.

“No-one knows but I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me.

“At the time, they were thinking about flying me back and if I’d have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff.

“I’ve got – I don’t want to talk about it too much – two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.

“But I don’t really care about that any more. I feel really strong and my right leg is exactly as it was before my leg break.”

Former Southampton defender Shaw was speaking at a press conference while on England duty. He has earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s squad following an impressive start to the season in which he has started all four of United’s Premier League games to date.