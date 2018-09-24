Man City and Man Utd target Ruben Neves valued at £110m

Wolverhampton Wanderers have put a £110m asking price on their Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, according to The Times.

Amid reported interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and a host of other Champions League clubs, the Molineux club are keen to ward off suitors and are quoting the mammoth fee to interested parties.

Neves, aged 21, would break the Premier League transfer record – the £89m paid by United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus – if a club did match Wolves’ valuations.

The Premier League newcomers signed Neves from Porto for a then club-record fee of €16m in July 2017. He was an integral part of the side that won promotion last season.

Wolves stuck to a promise that Neves would not be sold ahead of their return to the top flight, resisting a series of approaches last summer.

They recently tied their star man down to a new five-year contract with improved terms.