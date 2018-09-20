Man Utd and Liverpool battling to sign Lucas Paqueta

Manchester United and Liverpool are chasing Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta, according to Le 10 Sport.

United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the frontrunners to sign the Flamengo attacking midfielder.

But Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and champions Manchester City are also in the running for the 21-year-old, while Spanish champions Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan are said to be monitoring the situation.

Left winger Paqueta was called up to Brazil’s senior squad for the first time this month and won two caps for his country in their friendlies against the USA and El Salvador.

He made his Flamengo debut in March 2016 and has since clocked up 80 first team appearances and 14 goals for the club he joined as a 10-year-old.

Paqueta signed a new contract after being drafted into the first-team squad in 2016. He is tied to Flamengo until 2020. There is believed to be a €50m (£44m) release clause in his deal.