Man Utd join Spurs in race for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are the latest club to join the race for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to The Sun.

The Netherlands international, aged 21, has been strongly linked with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

Dutch giants Ajax were unwilling to part company with De Jong during the last transfer window, but they face a fresh challenge to keep hold of him in the next two transfer windows.

United reportedly sent scouts to watch the youngster in action for the Netherlands in their Nations League clash with world champions France earlier this month.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be a big admirer of the former Willem II starlet after being alerted to the rave reviews he was getting from scouts at other clubs.

Mourinho is apparently impressed with De Jong’s abilities and the option of dropping him into defence.

Having taken a closer at their target, United are ready to launch a January bid.