Man Utd linked with Lucas Hernandez

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Daily Star.

The World Cup winner operated as a left-back for France at Russia 2018, but can also play at centre-back.

United boss Jose Mourinho was known to be desperate for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, but the club failed to land any of his targets.

With only Marcos Rojo preferring to play as a left-sided centre-back of United’s current options, Hernandez would add more balance to the squad. He would also provide cover and competition for Luke Shaw at left-back.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract with Atletico in June and is tied to the Spanish club until June 2024.

His new deal included a £72m release clause, but that may not be high enough to deter interest from United. European champions Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in Hernandez.

He has been on Atletico’s books since 2007.