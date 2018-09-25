Man Utd man reacts to being named in FIFA FIFPro World XI

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been named in FIFA’s team of the year.

The Spain international, aged 27, was picked as the keeper in the FIFA FIFPro World XI at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London last night.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “A moment to savour… THANKS!!!”

De Gea was one of three Premier League representatives in the team, with Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante also making the cut.

His Spanish compatriot Sergio Ramos was also named in the XI.