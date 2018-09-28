Man Utd players stunned by Jose Mourinho’s dig at Phil Jones and Eric Bailly

Manchester United’s players are reportedly stunned by manager Jose Mourinho’s public humiliation of defender Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

The Sun reports that Mourinho’s ridiculing of the two centre-backs has had a negative effect on the squad.

Jones missed the decisive penalty in United’s Carabao Cup third round defeat to Derby County on Tuesday evening, while Bailly was waiting to take the next one.

After the game, Mourinho said: “I knew we were going to be in trouble with Jones and with Eric. I knew we were going to be in trouble then.”

Relations between the United boss and his players were already fraught after he stripped midfielder Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He also clashed with Pogba in front of TV cameras at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

United players now fear that Jones and Bailly – currently third and fourth-choice centre-backs – are in for a long season. Their treatment has brought back memories of Mourinho’s handling of Luke Shaw last season.

The England left-back was repeatedly singled out for public criticism from the Portuguese coach.