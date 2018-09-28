Man Utd ready to bid £57.7m for Milan Skriniar

Manchester United are ready to pay up to £57.7m to land Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to Italian website Calcio Mercato.

The Red Devils would be prepared to bid in the region of €60m-€65m for the Slovakia international, the report claims.

Skriniar, aged 23, was one of several centre-backs targeted by United manager Jose Mourinho in the last transfer window. But the Old Trafford hierarchy were unable to land any of their coach’s proposed signings.

While United retain their interest, Inter are not prepared to sell Skriniar in the January transfer window. Indeed, the Serie A side are attempting to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The former Sampdoria man would like to increase his salary from €1.7m to more than €3m. Inter have a slightly lower salary in mind, but the stand-off is not a major concern.

Skriniar is also tied to the Italian club until June 2022 and has no buy-out clause in his current deal.