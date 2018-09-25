Man Utd scout Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong in action last week, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

We reported earlier this week that the Red Devils had joined the race for the Netherlands international. It appears that a scouting mission to watch De Jong play against AEK Athens was the impetus for United stepping up their interest.

The report claims that European champions Real Madrid also had a representative at the game and are ready to spend €80m to bring De Jong to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos reportedly view the 21-year-old as the long-term successor to Luka Modric in their midfield.

De Jong’s agent Ali Dursun would not confirm whether he had been approached by United or Madrid, saying only that he passes all enquiries to Ajax director of football Marc Overmars.

They join Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, who had all made approaches for De Jong in the last transfer window.