Man Utd set to end Harry Maguire interest

Manchester United have almost certainly ended their pursuit of Harry Maguire after the England international signed a new contract at Leicester City, according to The Times.

Maguire was one of Jose Mourinho’s top defensive targets in the last transfer window after impressing at the 2018 World Cup.

Leicester refused to sell their centre-back and Maguire accepted that stance.

He has now signed a new five-year deal that ties him to the Foxes until June 2023.

The 25-year-old’s new £90,000-a-week contract means it is highly unlikely that the Red Devils will revisit their interest in Maguire in the January transfer window, as they had been tipped to do.

Leicester rated Maguire at £75m even before he signed his new deal, so any value added by his newly secured position will make it even more doubtful that United could convince the Foxes to sell.

Maguire is currently on international duty with England ahead of their friendly against Switzerland.