Man Utd stars declare themselves ready to face Young Boys
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to declare themselves ready to face Young Boys in their Champions League opener.
Jose Mourinho’s side are in Switzerland for their first game of the group stage.
Midfield star Paul Pogba, Brazil international Fred and young defender Diogo Dalot were among those writing on their Twitter accounts in the build-up to this evening’s game.
Here’s what they had to say in the build-up to the start of their 2018/19 Champions League campaign.
#UCL ready 👊🏾 @adidasfootball #predator control pic.twitter.com/6vZDj0ouhm
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 18, 2018
#Ready 🔴⚪ #UCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/m38m3Dq0YN
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) September 18, 2018
Ready for tomorrow! With my friends ! #UCL 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/KalWT5LneN
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) September 18, 2018
First @ChampionsLeague game tomorrow 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OerQSRxz54
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) September 18, 2018
Ready for the @ChampionsLeague! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MZmO8ECqlR
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 18, 2018
Zoned in on the @ChampionsLeague 💭⚽ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3DdywsTwxm
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 18, 2018
First Champions League stop: Switzerland. 🇨🇭
Let's go United! pic.twitter.com/m7ofe7OA9k
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 18, 2018