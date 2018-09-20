Man Utd tracking Lille’s Nicolas Pepe

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Telefoot in France.

The 23-year-old is said to be on the Red Devils’ list of options as they look to add a right winger to manager Jose Mourinho’s squad.

United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Pepe, who can also operate in a central role, in action in recent weeks.

Telefoot has previously credited Arsenal with interest in Pepe and are lining up a January bid, while ESPN claimed Southampton had a £12.5m offer turned down in the last transfer window.

Pepe is a French-born Ivory Coast international, who has nine caps and three caps for his national team. He started his career at Poitiers, then moved on to Angers.

He joined Lille in a £9m deal in 2017 and has since scored 18 goals in 43 games for the Ligue 1 side.

Pepe is tied to his current club until June 2022.