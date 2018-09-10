Man Utd’s Luke Shaw provides update after head injury

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has given fans an update an his head injury after being stretchered off during England’s defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old lay motionless on the turf after colliding with Dani Carvajal, and received treatment on the pitch for seven minutes.

But he posted on social media to assure worried supporters of United and England that he is “doing fine”.

Writing on Twitter, Shaw said: “Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon!”

He had started United’s first four Premier League games of the season, winning his first England call-up in more than a year in the process.