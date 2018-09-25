Manchester United odds around the world

Bookmakers in the UK and Ireland used fixed-odds to handicap Manchester United matches. They commonly express these numbers as fractional odds. Each fraction represents the net win a successful punter can expect.

Bets on favourites win less money than the initial stake. Bets on underdogs win more money. Similarly, consider a draw more likely when it pays less. A draw is less likely when it pays more.

A 3-way bet has 3 outcomes: win, draw or loss. Each possibility has its own fractional odds. Some bookmakers may list this bet as “1×2” on their odds pages.

Consider the following fictional Man United vs. Cardiff match.

Man United Fractional Odds – 3-Way Bet

Man United 1/5

Draw 8

Cardiff 22

Man United is the favourite because the win amount is less than the stake. A £10 Man United bet would pay 1/5 or win £2.

Notice Draw and Cardiff numbers are integers. Read each number as N/1. A £10 Draw bet would pay 8/1 or win £80. A £10 Cardiff bet would pay 22/1 or win £220.

Consider Cardiff the unlikely underdog. A draw is much more likely than a Cardiff victory. That’s why it pays more than a successful Man United bet but less than a successful Cardiff bet.

Fractional odds quote potential profit. A winning bettor’s return equals his stake + profit.

Man United American Moneyline Odds

American bookmakers express football odds as moneylines. These numbers indicate how much money is won per £100 wagered. The amount quoted is the player’s net win, just like fractional odds. A winning bettor’s return is his stake + profit.

Remember these important distinctions:

Negative numbers indicate stake amount to win £100. These bets are the most likely outcome or favorite. Like fractional odds, draws can also be the most likely outcome. Positive numbers indicate win amount per £100 staked. These bets are less likely outcomes or underdogs. Draws will commonly have positive values.

Man United -500

Draw +800

Cardiff +2200

A calculator converted each fraction to its equivalent moneyline.

Man United punters must stake £500 to win £100. This is the same win ratio as 1/5 fractional odds. Recall the minus number indicates Man United is the favourite.

Draw punters will win £800 for each £100 staked. Cardiff hopefuls will win £2200 for each £100 staked. Plus numbers indicate underdogs or less likely outcomes.

Man United Hong Kong Odds

Bookmakers in mainland China and Hong Kong use their own decimal odds. These are different from European and Canadian bookmakers. Always compare odds using the same format.

Hong Kong football odds do not include the initial stake in the quote. Like fractional or moneyline odds, the number represents the net win amount. Chinese odds are the exact decimal equivalents of UK fractional odds.

Odds will vary between bookmakers while fractional and Chinese odds at the same bookmaker should be equal.

Man United 0.20

Draw 8.00

Cardiff 22.00

Read each number as N * stake = win amount.

A £10 Man United bet would pay 0.20 or win £2.

Notice Draw and Cardiff numbers are greater than 1. A £10 Draw bet would pay 8.00 or win £80. A £10 Cardiff bet would pay 22.00 or win £220.

Bet on the Red Devils anywhere

It’s important to understand a bookmaker’s numbers whether you’re betting outside Old Trafford, in Las Vegas or while visiting Hong Kong. Bookmakers in different countries indicate the likelihood of an outcome using different odds.

Remember, each format supplies the win amount relative to the initial stake. Most betting shops and online bookmakers list potential payouts on your ticket. All you must do is manage your money and pick winners.