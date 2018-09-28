Marcus Rashford reprimanded over attitude problems

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford was given a dressing down by manager Jose Mourinho over his poor attitude, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international was reprimanded by Mourinho for failing to complete a proper warm-down after the Champions League opener against Swiss side Young Boys last week.

Rashford was substituted in the game and reportedly failed to follow instructions from coaching staff after the game.

Mourinho was warned about his behaviour by Mourinho and told that he is not so important that he can avoid doing what he is told.

The warm-down incident is said to have added to concerns at Old Trafford about Rashford’s attitude since he returned from World Cup duty with England.

Frustration at settling back into a limited role under Mourinho after reaching a World Cup semi-final is floated as one reason for the 20-year-old’s issues.

He picked up the first red card of his career after an uncharacteristic loss of temper during the win at Burnley earlier this month.