Odisseas Vlachodimos linked with Man Utd and Chelsea

Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos is a transfer target for a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The 24-year-old former Germany Under-21 international joined Benfica from Greek side Panathinkaikos in the last transfer window.

Despite wearing the number 99 shirt, he has quickly established himself as the first-choice keeper at Estadio da Luz.

His early season performances have reportedly been watched by scouts from Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, as well as United and Chelsea. Indeed some 18 scouts apparently attended a recent game to watch him in action.

Bundesliga champions Bayern are said to have a long-standing interest in a player they believe could succeed Manuel Neuer. They have been tracking Vlachodimos since 2011, when he was playing in Germany for hometown club Stuttgart’s B team.

He made three first-team appearances for Stuttgart, before moving to Greece in January 2016.