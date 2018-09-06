Paul Pogba not pushing for January transfer

Manchester United midfielder will not agitate for a move away from the club in January, according to the Daily Mirror.

The £89m club record signing was tipped to leave Old Trafford last summer, with his agent Mino Raiola sounding out potential suitors in light of his client’s rocky relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba, aged 25, is believed to favour a move to Barcelona, and the Catalan giants have been ramping up the transfer rhetoric in recent days. Striker Luis Suarez suggested that Pogba wouldn’t be happy with the amount of trophies he is winning with United, would be welcome at Camp Nou and noted that he is not a Barca player “yet”.

The Spanish champions had been tipped to make a fresh move in the new year, but Pogba is not expected to push for a transfer in January.

The article says Pogba still has issues with Mourinho, but is ready to stay with United until next summer.