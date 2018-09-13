Paul Pogba promised 2019 transfer to Spain before rejoining Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was promised a transfer to Spain at the end of the current season before rejoining the Red Devils in 2016, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The France international’s agent Mino Raiola reportedly told his client that he would be spending three seasons at Old Trafford before making another big-money move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Raiola is quoted as telling his client: “Three years and then Spain.”

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in an £89m deal in 2016 after four years with Juventus.

He had been strongly linked with Real Madrid that summer, while Barca have emerged as contenders to sign him in recent months.

The three-year career plan was offered by Raiola as reassurance to Pogba, who was mulling over his options and favoured a switch to the Bernabeu.

With Pogba’s relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho still difficult, it could well be that the 25-year-old looks to Raiola to put the plan into action next summer.