Paul Pogba stripped of Man Utd captaincy duties amid Barcelona rumours and attitude concerns

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has axed Paul Pogba from his role as the club’s second captain.

The World Cup winner previously skippered the Red Devils when club captain Antonio Valencia was not in the starting XI. But he will no longer perform those duties.

Pogba has lost those responsibilities because of concerns over his attitude, according to the BBC.

But the Daily Mail says it is Pogba’s admission to Mourinho that he wants to make a transfer to Barcelona that has prompted the move.

Despite the decision, Mourinho insists there is no problem between him and the club’s £89m record signing.

Speaking ahead of last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County, the Portuguese boss said: “The only truth is that I made the decision for him not to be second captain any more but there is no fallout, no problem.

“I am the manager I can make these decisions.”

Pogba had questioned the team’s tactics in the wake of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, even though he had been at fault for Wolves’ equaliser.

He had captained the side on three occasions so far this season.